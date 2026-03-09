ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: The three-day Arunachal Film Festival (AFF), which began on 6 March, concluded with film screenings, interactive sessions with filmmakers, and an award ceremony celebrating cinematic excellence.

The final day of the festival began with a workshop on cinematography titled ‘Cinema in visual storytelling’, conducted by noted cinematographer Sunny Joseph (ISC). Students from the mass communication department of Saint Claret College, Ziro attended the workshop and actively participated in the session.

During the workshop, Sunny Joseph spoke about the fundamental elements of cinema, such as space and time, referring to the idea of “sculpting in time” by filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky.

He highlighted that light is the most basic raw material of filmmaking, and explained how cinema has the unique ability to portray the past, present and future within a single frame. He also discussed the principles of affinity and contrast, helping students understand how visual elements shape storytelling in films.

The day also featured the screening of shortlisted films under the short film competition section, along with the screening of Kangbo Aloti – The Lost Path by Khanjan Kishore Nath, followed by an interaction with the director and crew.

The afternoon programme included the screening of the feature film Karken by Niending Loder, and Songs of Forgotten Trees by Anuparna Roy Singh, both followed by interactions with the filmmakers.

Another highlight of the day was an ‘In Conversation’ session titled ‘From regional roots to national screen: The actor’s journey’ with noted actor Paalin Kabak, known for his roles in Bhediya and The Family Man. During the interaction, Kabak shared insights into his journey in the film industry.

He spoke about his early exposure to folk theatre and drama, which influenced his interest in acting, and his involvement in theatre during his student days at Delhi University before formally training at the National School of Drama.

Kabak emphasised the importance of collaboration, professionalism, work culture and ethics in building a sustainable film ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh. He also encouraged young people to pursue careers in cinema while acknowledging that the field requires dedication and perseverance.

The closing film, Bokshi by Bhargav Saikia, was screened to a packed audience. The screening generated special interest among viewers as the film features Arunachalee actor Dagi Ngomdir in its cast.

The festival culminated with an award ceremony honouring outstanding films showcased during the event. The best documentary film award was presented to Boi-Thaka: The Flow of Resilience, directed by Pranami Koch. The best short film (local filmmaker category) was awarded to Sum of All Choices, directed by Chow Molatan Mantaw. In the student film category, the award went to We Heard the World Looks Beautiful, directed by Shreyas Mandharr.

In addition, the short pitch award was won by Chow Molatan Mantaw for his project ‘PAA SAA’, for which he received a cash grant of Rs 5 lakh to support the development of the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam stated that the event provided a valuable platform for young people who are interested in filmmaking and creative storytelling.

The minister also assured that the government would continue to extend consistent support to the film fraternity and work towards enhancing the budget for the festival in the coming years, so that the platform grows stronger and benefits aspiring filmmakers across the state.

As the curtains fell on the three-day celebration, the Arunachal Film Festival once again highlighted the state’s immense storytelling potential and reaffirmed its growing presence in the national cinematic landscape. (DIPR)