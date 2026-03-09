CHONGKHAM, 8 Mar: The police here in Namsai district arrested one Chow Yasha Hopak, aged about 41 years, and seized two soap cases containing yellowish-orange powder, suspected to be heroin, from his residence on Saturday.

The accused is a resident of Gunanagar.

Acting on credible information regarding illegal sale of contraband substance in the Mimey area under Chongkham police station, a police team conducted a search operation at Hopak’s residence, during which the contraband substance, weighing 26.06 grams, was seized.

The operation was led by Namsai SDPO Kengo Dirchi and Chongkham Police Station OC (i/c) Lady Inspector Nang Kyami Khen, in the presence of Chongkham Executive Magistrate Kenge Loya, under the supervision of Namsai SP Sangey Thinley.

A case has been registered at the police station here under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is in progress, the police said.