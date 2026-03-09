ITANAGAR, 8 Mar: Around 40 students and faculty members participated in a ‘Workshop-cum-career counselling on emerging careers in fine arts’ programme, organised by the Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the college’s IQAC, here on Saturday.

The programme aimed to create awareness among the students about various career opportunities in the field of fine arts and creative industries, and also to commemorate the International Women’s Day.

Addressing the participants, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged them to explore their creativity and consider arts as a promising career path. He also encouraged the students to use technology and social media judiciously for learning purposes.

To mark the occasion, Ms. Likha Jarnia, a BA 5th semester student from the history department, was felicitated by the principal for her sports achievements. Jarnia is representing the institution in the 9th Elite Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championship, being held from 4 to 10 January in Greater Noida. The principal also presented books on grammar as gifts to all the students and members of the Arts Club.

The highlight of the event was the session conducted by Fine Arts and Music Assistant Professor Pallov Saikia, who delivered an insightful talk on the importance of women in the field of fine arts by tracing its history. He also dwelt on emerging career options in fine arts, such as painting, graphic design, animation, illustration, and art education, along with a presentation on various women artists.

Prof Saikia also guided the students regarding higher education opportunities, portfolio preparation, and the importance of creativity and skill development in building a successful career.

A practical workshop and a painting competition in connection with the International Women’s Day celebration, with the theme ‘Give to gain: Power to women’ was also conducted, during which the students actively participated in creative activities and expressed their ideas through art.

The winners of the competition were Lilysa Ponglaham (1st position), Lokam Yakuk (2nd position), and Angam Sikom and Nabam Jingba (3rd position). Certificates and prizes were awarded to the winners.