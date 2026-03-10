[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: In the last five years, a total of 165 underground (UG) operatives belonging to various factions have surrendered in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts.

Out of them, 77 operatives surrendered in Long-ding, followed by Tirap (47), and Changlang (41).

A rehabilitation camp established in Bhismaknagar in Lower Dibang Valley district, which became operational on 9 January, 2025, currently houses most of the surrendered operatives. The inmates are receiving vocational training at the Industrial Training Institute in Roing to equip them with skills and improve their employment prospects, enabling their reintegration into mainstream society.

The home department of Arunachal Pradesh shared this information while replying to a question raised by Longding MLA Thangwang Wangham during the ongoing budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The department further informed that a stipend amounting to Rs 22,68,000 (for a period of 18 months, from 9 January, 2025 to June 2026) has been disbursed so far to 20 inmates of the first batch.

Additionally, Rs 3,90,000 has been disbursed to five inmates of the second batch for a period of 13 months (June 2025 to June 2026).

It also stated that Rs 4,00,000 per inmate has been deposited in the respective bank accounts of 26 surrendered operatives in the form of fixed deposits, as per the prescribed norms. The amount can be withdrawn only after completion of three years of stay at the rehabilitation centre, the department said.

Further, as per the provisions of the surrender and rehabilitation scheme, cases relating to minor offences against successfully rehabilitated surrendered operatives may be considered for withdrawal in accordance with government policy. However, surrendered operatives involved in heinous offences, such as murder, rape, abduction and other serious crimes will be subject to due process of law, and surrender shall not be construed as amnesty from criminal liability, the home department added.