[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The health department has informed that, as of now, there are nine district de-addiction centres (DDACs) across the state to battle the growing menace of drug addiction.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Thangwang Wangham during the ongoing budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the department stated that, of the total nine DDACs, three are run by the government, while the remaining six operate under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The department further informed that, at present, the centres in Pasighat, Tezu, Yingkiong, Aalo and Lekhi are functioning.

“The Khonsa centre is being upgraded from 10 beds to 20 beds and the work is in progress. Similarly, the Namsai centre is also being upgraded from the existing 30 beds to 50 beds. The expression of interest to run the Hayuliang centre is being prepared,” the department informed.

It stated also that none of the de-addiction centres approved during 2024-25 has started functioning so far.

The construction work for a 10-bedded women’s DDAC in Pasighat and a 50-bedded DDAC in Bhalukpong has started.

For the DDACs in Ziro and Daporijo, Rs 1 crore each has been released, but civil work is yet to begin. For the Longding DDAC, Rs 65 lakh has been released. Meanwhile, for the proposed 100-bedded DDAC in Midpu in Papum Pare district, the DPR is being prepared by the public health engineering department, the health department informed.