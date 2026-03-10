ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed five key government bills by voice vote after discussions in the House, strengthening provisions related to fire safety services, regulation of education department postings, GST amendments, urban planning and anti-defection rules for local bodies.

The bills were introduced in the House on 6 March during the ongoing budget session, and were taken up for consideration and passage on Monday.

Among the major legislations, Home Minister Mama Natung moved the Arunachal Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill, which seeks to ensure the maintenance and effective functioning of fire and emergency services in the state.

The proposed legislation also aims to strengthen fire prevention and safety measures in different types of buildings and premises, while enhancing the overall preparedness of emergency response mechanisms.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill.

The bill is intended to establish a comprehensive legal framework for regulating the transfer and posting of both teaching and non-teaching staff within the education department, with the objective of ensuring transparency, efficiency and better management of human resources.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, which was subsequently passed by the House.

Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Urban and Country Planning Bill, seeking amendments to the existing legislation governing urban development and planning in the state.

Similarly, Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing moved the Arunachal Pradesh Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) (Amendment) Bill to amend the Local Authorities (Prohibition of Defection) Act, 2003.

After detailed discussions on the proposed legislations, the Assembly passed all five bills by voice vote. (PTI)

Quotes of the Day

# Ek din toh kursi chhodna padega: MLA Ninong Ering while participating in the discussion on the Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

# We should not abide by what people say on social media and must stick to the facts: MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, referring to the possibility of criticism over the increase in pension allowances for former MLAs.

# It is a tribute to all past MLAs and councillors who played an important role in shaping the future of the state: Parliamentary Affairs Minister PD Sona while pushing for the passage of the Arunachal Pradesh Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Legislative Assembly (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

# Namsai Declaration ke baad bhi 7 square km settlement nahi hua: MLA Puinnyo Apum while moving a resolution for the establishment of a police beat house at a suitable location among Rukmo, Emuli, or Kabang in his constituency near the Assam-Arunachal boundary.

# Jahan shanti hai, wahan unnati aur pragati bhi hai: Home Minister Mama Natung, replying to the resolution moved by MLA Puinnyo Apum.