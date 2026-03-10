ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Home Minister Mama Natung on Monday said the final results of recruitment for 35 posts in the police department under the compassionate appointment scheme have been kept in abeyance following directions from the Gauhati High Court.

Responding to a question by independent MLA Laisam Simai during the Question Hour in the Assembly, the minister said the recruitment process has already been conducted, but the declaration of the final results has been withheld in compliance with orders issued by the Itanagar permanent bench of the court.

Natung said the appointments under compassionate grounds are being carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions laid down in the government office memorandum issued in 2022.

“The government has earmarked 5 percent quota in the police department for compassionate appointments. Though several candidates were appointed under this provision in 2019, the new guidelines issued by the union ministry of home affairs require candidates to undergo certain qualifying assessments depending on the post offered,” the minister said.

He informed that candidates applying under the compassionate scheme are required to clear basic qualifying procedures, including a physical efficiency test (PET), medical examination, document verification, and a written test before being considered for appointment.

According to the minister, some candidates who failed to qualify in these tests challenged the process in court, following which the declaration of the final results has been kept on hold.

Under the latest guidelines of the Centre for recruitment on compassionate grounds, a dependent family member of a government employee who dies while in service or is medically retired may be considered for appointment in government departments, including the police, to provide immediate financial relief to the bereaved family.

The scheme, framed by the department of personnel and training (DoPT), allows such appointments only against regular vacancies and within a ceiling of five percent of posts meant for direct recruitment, generally in Group C or equivalent posts. (PTI)