MAJULI, 9 Mar: An awareness programme on eco-friendly agricultural practices was organised among the farmers in Majuli (Assam), by Dirang (W/Kameng)-based NRC on Yak, in collaboration with Almora-based VPKAS, Jorhat-based Assam Agricultural University, and Barapani (Meghalaya)-based ICAR-RC on NEH.

A total of 50 farmers from different localities of Majuli benefitted from the knowledge imparted by the multidisciplinary experts from various institutes. The participants were also provided with biofertilisers AAU-Biogourd, Bio-Sona and Bio-Veer, developed by the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat.

During the programme, Dr Rakesh Sharda from Ludhiana-based CIPHET advised the farmers to opt for farmer-friendly agri-engineering practices to preserve indigenous varieties of crops. Scientists from ICAR-NBPGR, New Delhi also recommended conserving local varieties.