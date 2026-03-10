SANGTI, 9 Mar: The Namdoling panchayat level federation (PLF) here in West Kameng district got its value addition hub, comprising items such as a refrigerator, dough kneading machine, mini mill machine, oven, gas chulha, etc, on Monday.

The project has been funded by Hyderabad (Telangana)-based Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR) under the AICRP on sorghum and small millets, spearheaded by Dirang-based Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) Regional Station senior scientist Dr Pradeepkumara N and West Kameng KVK agronomist Pem Thinley.

Speaking on the occasion, Namdoling PLF president Dechen Paldon thanked all the institutions for providing the equipment to enhance livelihood opportunities and income enhancement through millet-based value addition activities.

Dr Pradeepkumara emphasised on “production of millets in the region for raw materials for running the value addition centre in a long run under organic system,” the KVK informed in a release.

ArSRLM BMM Mobi Ori spoke about formation of PLFs and how women SHGs can come together and transform the rural sector, while Lish ZPM Lobsang Trapke spoke on how women’s empowerment can uplift the rural economy.