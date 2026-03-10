YINGKIONG, 9 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society’s (APWWS) Yingkiong unit celebrated the International Women’s Day (IWD) here in Upper Siang district in collaboration with the district administration, the IPR department, the DLSA, the ArSRLM, and the women and child development (WCD) department.

Addressing the gathering, Upper Siang ZPC Api Kombo said that the day is significant for everyone as it provides an opportunity to reflect, retrospect and discuss ways to move forward towards a better future for women and society at large.

Speaking on the importance of parenting, she emphasised that when both parents understand and fulfil their responsibilities in nurturing their children, the children grow up to become responsible members of society.

Expressing concern over the increasing cases of drug abuse in Arunachal Pradesh, including in Upper Siang district, she called upon all stakeholders to come forward and work collectively to fight against the drug menace in order to safeguard the future of the younger generation.

Appreciating the efforts of the APWWS Yingkiong, she urged everyone to extend their support to the APWWS, so that it can continue working effectively for the welfare of women and children in the district.

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Khyoda Yaluk highlighted the various legal services, facilities, and helpline numbers available under the DLSA for women and children.

APWWS Yingkiong legal adviser Meenakshi Jerang delivered an awareness talk on women’s legal rights, focusing on important laws related to women. She elaborated the provisions related to the Domestic Violence Act, prevention of child marriage, zero FIR, and legal procedures, stressing the importance of promoting legal literacy among women.

Mori Banggo Multipurpose Cooperative Society president Oyop Taron spoke on the importance of women’s self-reliance and empowerment, with emphasis on economic and social empowerment through self-help groups under the ArSRLM.

APWWS Yingkiong president Kasimang Jopir Pazing appealed to women from all sections of society to come together to strengthen the APWWS and work collectively for the welfare of women and children across the district. She stated that APWWS Yingkiong is an organisation for all women, irrespective of community, working towards social and economic upliftment while fostering gender equality and empowerment in society.

Earlier, APWWS Yingkiong general secretary Oseng Taron presented the activity report of the organisation.

In Tuting, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps celebrated the IWD with great enthusiasm, paying tribute to the remarkable contributions of women in society, and highlighting the importance of empowering women in border communities.

The celebration brought together women from the local villages in a vibrant display of camaraderie, health awareness and community bonding.

The programme featured a rejuvenating yoga session aimed at promoting physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and stress reduction.

The Jengging block unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) also celebrated the IWD with great enthusiasm under the theme ‘Give to Gain’.

On the occasion, members of the APWWS unit and self-help groups were felicitated in recognition of their valuable contributions to society. An awareness programme on women-centric laws, cultural performances and sports activities such as a 100-metre race and a friendly all-women football match were also organised.

In Lohit district, the IWD was celebrated in headquarters Tezu with a vibrant programme aimed at promoting women’s empowerment, legal awareness, and social participation.

The event was organised by the district information & public relations office and the Lohit ICDS, in collaboration with the All Mishmi Women Welfare Society, Tezu.

Addressing the participants, Lohit ZPC Basanlu Yun Dellang emphasised the importance of empowering women through education, awareness, and equal opportunities. She encouraged women to be aware of their rights and actively participate in social and developmental activities for building a stronger and more inclusive society.

In Keyi Panyor district, the IWD was celebrated at Chullyu in Yazali by the sports department. The event brought together women, young girls and community members from surrounding villages in a meaningful display of solidarity and encouragement for women’s participation in sports.

An awareness session was conducted to introduce the participants to the Government of India’s sports initiatives Khelo India and ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action), implemented under the guidance of the union youth affairs & sports ministry.

The session highlighted how these programmes are opening doors for women and girls, especially in rural areas, to discover their strength, talent, and confidence through sports.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mumne Borang reflected on how women’s empowerment has gradually evolved over the years as society’s mindset continues to change. She noted that the growing acceptance of sports alongside education for girls is a very welcome development, creating an environment where young women are encouraged to pursue both academics and sports with confidence and determination.

Among those present at the programme were Yachuli Khelo India Centre football coach Tabia Sunil, along with school authorities from various parts of the district, PRI members, HGBs, GBs and members of the local community.

Several rounds of sports competitions were held to mark the occasion. (DIPROs)