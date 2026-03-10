RONO HILLS, 9 Mar: A two-day national conference on ‘Agriculture, environment and sustainable development’ commenced at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Monday.

The conference, being held in the hybrid mode, is jointly hosted by RGU’s Rural Business Incubation Centre, the horticulture department, and the Botanical Survey of India’s (BSI) Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre, under the theme ‘Climate change and biodiversity’.

During the inaugural session, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Chairman Dr Pradip Lingfa spoke on ‘Sustainable agriculture practices for environmental conservation’. He highlighted the need to integrate traditional ecological knowledge with modern agricultural innovations to ensure food security while protecting natural ecosystems.

BSI Regional Centre Director Dr Krishna Chowlu spoke on ‘Biodiversity conservation and sustainable development’. He emphasised the crucial role of plant diversity and ecosystem preservation in maintaining environmental stability and supporting sustainable livelihoods.

In his presidential address, RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof Jayadeba Sahoo spoke on the theme ‘Sacred nexus: Agriculture, environment, and sustainable development’.

Prof Sahoo stressed the need for sustainable agricultural practices, conservation of biodiversity, and adoption of eco-friendly technologies to address the growing challenges posed by climate change and environmental degradation. He said that agriculture and environment are mutually dependent systems that must be managed in harmony to achieve long-term sustainable development.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam underscored the significance of interdisciplinary collaboration among scientific institutions and policymakers to tackle emerging environmental challenges.

RGU Agricultural Sciences Dean (i/c) Dr Sandeep Janghu emphasised the role of agricultural research and academic collaboration in promoting sustainable farming practices and strengthening climate-resilient agricultural systems.

RGU Horticulture HoD Dr Arindam Barman highlighted the importance of addressing the challenges of climate change, environmental degradation, and unsustainable development practices through collaborative research and innovative solutions.

The two-day conference will feature technical sessions, panel discussions, research presentations, and cultural programmes, providing a platform for scholars, researchers, students, and industry professionals to exchange knowledge and ideas aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural systems and environmental resilience.