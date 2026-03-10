ITANAGAR, 9 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik on Monday encouraged the people to adopt kitchen gardening and grow seasonal vegetables in their own backyards wherever possible.

The governor said this after planting saplings of avocado in the horticultural farm of the Lok Bhavan here. Saplings of two varieties of avocado, Hass and Pinkerton, were planted as part of a pilot project organised by the horticulture department. The initiative aims to explore the suitability of high-value fruit crops in the region while promoting sustainable horticulture practices.

The governor emphasised that such initiatives can serve as demonstration models and inspire people to utilise small spaces at their homes for vegetable gardens and fruit cultivation, thereby strengthening household nutrition and self-reliance.

Over the past few years, the governor has taken several initiatives to rejuvenate the horticulture and agricultural farms of the Lok Bhavan. Under his guidance, the farms have gradually transformed into productive and vibrant green spaces. The quality and quantity of vegetables produced through natural farming methods have significantly improved. A substantial portion of the fresh produce grown in these farms is regularly distributed to care homes and institutions for special children.

Parnaik said that even small kitchen gardens can provide fresh, healthy, and chemical-free vegetables for families, while also reducing dependence on market supplies.

The governor further highlighted that cultivating vegetables at home would ensure food security and better nutrition, promote a healthy lifestyle, and instil a sense of responsibility towards sustainable living.

He said that if more households took up kitchen gardening, it would gradually evolve into a people’s movement for healthy food, environmental sustainability, and self-sufficiency in the state.

Horticulture Director Tobom Bam and departmental officials were present on the occasion. (Lok Bhavan)