KHONSA, 9 Mar: A hardcore insurgent belonging to the NSCN (Khango) was nabbed from the general area of Bank Colony here in Tirap district on Sunday.

Based on credible intelligence inputs regarding the presence of a hardcore insurgent of the outfit, a focused operation was launched by the Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles and the Tirap police on 8 March.

During the operation, the security forces apprehended the insurgent, identified as self-styled sergeant Puman Pansa. One 7.65 pistol, three live rounds of KF 7.65 mm ammunition, and one mobile phone were seized from his possession. (DIPRO)