YUPIA, 9 Mar: Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Bamang Yayu emphasised the need for close coordination between officers and elected PRI members to ensure effective implementation of government schemes.

Addressing the heads of departments and ZPMs during a coordination meeting here on Monday, Yayu urged the officers to guide the newly elected ZPMs on departmental policies and ongoing schemes, so that they can better serve the people.

Highlighting the importance of grassroots participation in development planning, she stated that development schemes should follow a bottom-to-top approach.

According to her, proposals should originate at the gram level through gram panchayat chairpersons, then move to the ZPMs, and finally reach the district level for consideration.

During the meeting, the government officials presented brief overviews of their respective departments, including the schemes being implemented and the procedures being followed for selecting beneficiaries.

Representatives from agriculture and allied departments highlighted that many schemes fail because beneficiaries are often more interested in availing subsidies rather than properly implementing the projects. They requested the ZPC and the ZPMs to ensure that only genuinely needy and committed individuals are selected as beneficiaries.

District Panchayat Development Officer Tame Yajum stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination for the overall development of the district. She encouraged the newly elected ZPMs to work closely with the HoDs for successful implementation of schemes, and assured them of logistical support whenever required.

The ZPMs unanimously said that such coordination meetings should be held regularly, so that they can receive vital information about departmental schemes and programmes directly from the HoDs for improving service delivery at the grassroots level. (DIPRO)