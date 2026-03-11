NAMSAI, 10 Mar: The Namsai police during a search operation on Monday seized 26 grams of yellowish-orange powdery substance, suspected to be heroin, from the possession of one Chow Muthula Manchey (65), a resident of Nongtow Khamti village.

Acting on credible information regarding alleged illicit sale and purchase of narcotic substances, a team of the Namsai police conducted a raid at Nongtow Khamti village on Monday.

The operation was carried out at around 2:30 pm by a police team led by Namsai SDPO Kengo Dirchi, accompanied by PS OC Inspector AK Pandey, Lady Constable N Amina Chowpoo, and others.

The recovered substance was seized, packed and sealed following due legal procedures under the NDPS Act. The search and seizure process was also videographed through the e-Sakshya application.

A case has been registered at the Namsai police station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985.