ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: The Papum Pare district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has urged the Papum Pare district administration to take immediate action against alleged illegal encroachment and unauthorised construction on government quarters and land in the district.

In a representation submitted to the Papum Pare deputy commissioner, the association stated that, despite an earlier submission, encroachment activities are reportedly continuing and increasing. The association has requested the deputy commissioner to constitute a joint inspection team comprising officials from the revenue department, PWD, WRD, police department, and other departments concerned for immediate spot verification and land demarcation.

The association has also requested transparency in the matter, and sought details of all allotted government quarters, including the names, designations, and departments of the allottees, along with their present occupancy status.

The association has given a 15-day ultimatum to take action, failing which, the ANYA unit said, it may explore legal remedies.

It clarified that the initiative is being taken purely in the interest of safeguarding government property, ensuring accountability, and maintaining the rule of law in the district.

The ANYA district unit stated that it is committed to maintaining peace, law and order, and constructive cooperation with the district administration.