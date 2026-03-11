ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik urged the youths of the state, especially those in the border areas, to actively contribute to the society, preserve the state’s rich cultural heritage, and work towards the overall development of the state and the nation.

He said that the youths are not only the future of the nation but also its present strength and driving force.

Interacting with a group of youths and students from border areas of the state at the Lok Bhavan here on Tuesday, the governor urged them to actively participate in developmental initiatives and social causes that contribute to the growth and wellbeing of their communities.

Highlighting the developmental progress and strategic importance of the state, the governor said that, while Arunachal Pradesh is steadily progressing, the younger generations have a vital role in shaping an even better future.

He also underscored that, while development and modernisation are essential, equal care must be taken to preserve the state’s rich customs, traditions, and natural environment.

The governor advised the students to prepare themselves for the future through education, discipline, and strong motivation. He urged them to remain curious, passionate, and socially responsible, and to actively engage in civic issues, especially in cleanliness.

Stressing the importance of national commitment, the governor encouraged the youths to imbibe the ‘nation first’ spirit in all their endeavours.

Exhorting the young participants to dream big, the governor reminded them that the responsibility of nation-building, particularly in the border areas, rests on their shoulders.

Youths and students from Tawang, Jang, Lhou, and Mukto, who are currently on a five-day educational tour organised by the Rhebla Gangsum Students’ Organisation, under the theme ‘World beyond classroom’, participated in the interaction. The programme provided the youths and the students with an opportunity to engage with the governor and gain insights into leadership, responsibility, and the role of youths in nation-building. (Lok Bhavan)