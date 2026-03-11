YINGKIONG, 10 Mar: Thirteen more residents of Karko village in Upper Siang district have submitted their consent for conducting activities to prepare the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

With this development, the number of households supporting the PFR activities has increased to 105 out of the total of 120 households of Karko village. Oda Pangkam and Dunggap Nokar formally submitted the consent letters on behalf of the villagers to Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang at his office here on Tuesday.

Earlier, memorandums of understanding between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the pro-PFR residents of Karko village were signed on 1 February and 14 February.

Out of the total 120 households in the village, 76 families had initially signed their consent, authorising the conduct of PFR activities, followed by 16 additional families, and 13 more families on Tuesday, bringing the total number of pro-PFR households to 105.

The DC appreciated the voluntary participation and positive initiative shown by the villagers. (DIPRO)