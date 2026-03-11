BOMDILA, 10 Mar: Losar festival, marking the Buddhist Fire Horse New Year 2153, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and community participation here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Padma Shri awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche conducted the Losar rituals. Guru Rinpoche, along with a group of monks, performed the ‘mangala sharan’ ceremonies, invoking blessings for peace, prosperity, and wellbeing in the New Year.

Addressing the gathering, West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of Losar, stating that the festival symbolises renewal, hope, compassion, and harmony while bringing communities together in a spirit of unity and mutual respect.

“Festivals such as Losar play an important role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region and strengthening social harmony, while also encouraging the younger generation to remain connected with their traditions,” he said.

Prayers were held for peace and prosperity, marking the beginning of the New Year with hope and spiritual blessings.

The programme was attended by government officials, community leaders, monks and devotees, including Executive Engineer Pai Dawe, District & Sessions Judge Ito Basar, SSB DIG Kamal Kant, Chief Judicial Magistrate Merry Jonam, and 2 Arunachal Scouts Commanding Officer Col Parikshit Das. (DIPRO)