ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Upper Siang SP Token Saring flagged off the Siang River Expedition 2026, organised by the Arunachal Kayak, Canoe and Rafting Association, in collaboration with Eko Dumbing Adventure, on 9 March.

The SP encouraged all the participants, highlighted the importance of rivers in tourism and adventure sports, and wished all the participants good luck.

The Siang River Expedition is a premier seven-day, 200 km+ whitewater rafting and kayaking journey in Arunachal Pradesh, navigating grade 3 to 4+ rapids from Tuting to Pasighat, with camping on white sandy banks.

This remote, high-volume expedition traverses deep gorges and tropical forests. Key highlights include the Ningging, Palsi, Herung, Moing Madness and Karko Killer rapids.