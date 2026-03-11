Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi alleged grave anomalies in awarding tender under the VB-G RAM G, formerly known as MGNREGA.

Raising the issue in the ongoing budget session of state Legislative Assembly, Mangfi alleged that 10 percent commission is being paid to get the tender.

“Even before the tender process is completed, people know who the winner of the tender is. The CPWD manual and GFR rules are not allowed. Tenders are done at the whims and fancies of a few. We are told that 10 percent commission has to be paid to get tender,” alleged Mangfi.

He urged the rural development (RD) ministry to rectify the system in the interest of the state.

RD Minister Ojing Tasing clarified that he has no idea about money being paid to get work. “I will take action if any official is found indulging in wrongdoing,” he said.

He added that as MGNREGA is being replaced by VB-G RAM G, the department is waiting for new guidelines, and that until the new guidelines are issued, “there will be some issues.”