Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 10 Mar: Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek on Tuesday raised the issue of the delay in starting work for the tourism and hotel management institute in Banderdewa on the floor of the state Legislative Assembly.

He urged the state government to complete the work and start the institute, saying that it would immensely benefit students who want to pursue hotel management and tourism course.

“Since 2014 the building is lying under construction. I was told that the work got stalled due to some local issues. I want to assure, being the local MLA, that all the issues, including land controversy, will be taken care of by me,” said Vivek.

While assuring to resolve all the local issues, Vivek sought assurance from the tourism minister to start the institute at the earliest.

In response, Tourism Minister PD Sona said that the state government is committed to start the institute as soon as possible.

“Everyone knows that the work was stopped due to serious local problems. If the local MLAs clear all hurdles, we will provide fund and start it as soon as possible,” said Sona.