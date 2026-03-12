METENGLIANG, 11 Mar: Anjaw district Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with the 6 Kumaon Regiment, organized a plum and pomegranate saplings distribution programme under the Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) Project at its office here on Wednesday.

A total of 550 saplings of pomegranate and plum along with drip irrigation kits were distributed during the programme. The distributed saplings will be planted within the Regiment compound as well as in the farmers’ fields.

The main objective of the programme was to increase the area and production of fruit crops particularly pomegranate and plum in vibrant villages thereby promoting horticultural development and improving livelihood opportunities in the district.

SMS (horticulture) Satveer Yadav spoke on the scientific cultivation of pomegranate and plum and emphasized the need for creating awareness among the farmers and rural youths for cultivation of such crops for enhancing income.

KVK head and senior scientist Dr. Debasis Sasmal highlighted that the climatic condition of Anjaw district is well suited for plum and pomegranate cultivation. He urged the farmers to adopt scientific cultivation to enhance their production and productivity.