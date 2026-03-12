ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Governor K.T Parnaik condoled the demise of two army personnel in Upper Subansiri district.

Naib Subedar Kulwant Singh of the 908 Field Regiment under the 56 Artillery Brigade and Naik Pradeep Kumar Sharma of the 18 Sikh Regiment lost their lives while in service of the nation.

He paid heartfelt tribute to their courage, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sensitive borders.

While conveying heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls. (Lok Bhavan)