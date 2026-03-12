YUPIA, 11 Mar: A three-nation football championship (U-23), featuring Bhutan, Tajikistan, and host India, is scheduled to be held here in the last week of this month.

The matches are scheduled to be played on 25, 28 and 31 March at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here.

Arunachal Pradesh Football Association secretary general Kipa Ajay said this will be the state’s first FIFA-level football event.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting chaired by assistant commissioner Bengia Yakar was held at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday to discuss the event. Various matters, including medical facilities and assistance, security arrangements, traffic management, water supply, electricity, fire safety, ILP and special permits, waste management, and media coordination and promotion were discussed for its success.

Ajay sought cooperation and support from all departments and stakeholders for a successful event.

Officials from various departments attended the meeting and assured full cooperation for the event. (DIPRO)