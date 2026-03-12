Correspondent

RUKSIN, 11 Mar: Atleast 10 shops, five houses, and a rice mill were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out at Ruksin town in East Siang district on Tuesday night.

Fire tenders from Ruksin, Pasighat and nearby Jonai in Assam were pressed into service and prevented the fire from spreading further.

Fortunately, there were no reports of loss of human life.

Ruksin ADC has visited the spot and taken stock of the situation. He has instructed the circle officer concerned to constitute a committee to assess properties lost or damaged in the fire.

The Ruksin Chamber of Commerce and community organizations of the area have provided immediate relief to the affected families.