TEZU, 11 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (APARC) chairperson Pramod Jain has stated that administrative institutions must grow alongside technological progress and stressed the need to focus on e-office systems and digitisation to ensure smoother, faster, and more efficient delivery of government services. He added that adopting digital governance mechanisms would also help reduce excessive dependence on manpower while improving administrative efficiency.

Jain said this during a meeting of the newly constituted APARC which was attended by heads of departments (HoDs) and administrative officers of Lohit district here on Wednesday. The meeting focused on strengthening governance through better departmental coordination, manpower restructuring, and administrative reforms aimed at improving public service delivery across the district.

APARC member Hento Karga stated that Arunachal Pradesh remains highly dependent on central funds, a situation that needs to gradually change through more efficient administration and better resource management. He emphasized that any meaningful reform must be accompanied by a change in administrative mindset and thought process, noting that governance systems must adapt to the evolving realities of time, particularly the increasing role of technology.

During the meeting, Lohit DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation, providing an overview of the district, its administrative structure, key developmental issues, operational challenges, and suggestions for improving governance and service delivery in Lohit.

During the interactive session, HoDs highlighted several administrative challenges, including manpower constraints and operational difficulties in implementing government programmes at the grassroots level. Officials also shared suggestions to enhance efficiency and coordination across departments.

The meeting was also attended by SP Thutan Jamba, Wakro ADC A.J. Lungphi, Tezu ZPM Baplalum Chiba and Sunpura ZPM Gulapso Bellai.

Earlier, the APARC chairman reviewed key governance areas including grievance redressal mechanisms, manpower shortages, online service delivery, timely allocation of funds. He urged HoDs to route their suggestions and proposals through the deputy commissioner so that the Commission could examine them while preparing policy recommendations.

The Commission has further assured that the inputs and suggestions gathered from the district administration would be carefully examined and incorporated into its recommendations for systemic reforms aimed at strengthening governance in Arunachal Pradesh. (DIPRO)