ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Saint Claret College, Ziro, (SCCZ), Lower Subansiri district has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed to be university), Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, to promote academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed on March 11 by Dr. M. Sundaramari, registrar (in-charge), GRI, and Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz, principal of SCCZ at Gandhigram during the international conference “Geoinformatics for Sustainable Development and Innovation – GEO SDI 2026,” according to an SCCZ release.

The collaboration aims to strengthen academic and research linkages between the two institutions in areas such as geoinformatics, remote sensing, geographic information systems, natural resource management, environmental studies, and disaster management.

As part of the MoU, the institutions will jointly promote faculty and student exchange programmes, skill development and training programmes, collaborative research projects, consultancy services, and joint organization of national and international conferences, workshops and short-term courses.

The collaboration will also encourage research publications, intellectual property development, and exchange of academic materials and information.

The agreement will remain in force for a period of three years, with the possibility of extension based on mutual consent.

Officials said that the collaboration would provide new opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members of both institutions to work together in emerging areas of geospatial technologies and rural development-oriented research.

The release stated that the collaboration is expected to enhance academic cooperation, research innovation and knowledge exchange between the two institutions.