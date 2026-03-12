PASIGHAT, 11 Mar: East Siang police has made it mandatory for its personnel, including pillion riders, to wear helmet while riding two-wheelers, irrespective of their rank or duty status.

The SP stated that some police personnel are seen riding two-wheelers without wearing helmet, whether in uniform or civilian attire.

“Being law enforcement officers, it is our responsibility to lead by example and promote a culture of road safety in the district,” SP Pankaj Lamba stated in an advisory.

Non-compliance with the instruction will be viewed seriously and may invite disciplinary action, the advisory said.