SEPPA, 11 Mar: A one-day training programme on a pilot project on crop diversification was organized at the Pampoli campus of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Kameng.

Addressing the participants, head of the KVK Dr. M.C Debnath explained the basic concepts and importance of crop diversification, and spoke on plant protection measures, including the preparation and use of homemade pesticides.

Subject matter specialist Dr. W. Purnima Devi elaborated on the principles and practical aspects of crop diversification for sustainable farming.

The district development manager of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) also addressed the participants and shared valuable insights on promoting diversified agriculture in the district.

Twenty-one extension functionaries, including ATMs, BTMs, and officials from ArSRLM, from East Kameng district participated in the programme.