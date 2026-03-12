PASIGHAT, 11 Mar: A bull exchange programme to mitigate inbreeding and promote genetic improvement in mithun populations, along with an awareness camp on scientific mithun farming, was organized at Yagrung village, East Siang district on Tuesday.

During the programme, a bull exchange between Yagrung village and Pakur village was facilitated, highlighting the importance of systematic breeding practices and community participation in scientific mithun farming.

An awareness session was also conducted to sensitize farmers on improved mithun management and breeding practices.

The event witnessed participation of mithun farmers from the region and highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between scientific institutions and farmer organizations for sustainable mithun production.

The programme received support from East Siang District veterinary officer Dr. O. Bang Siram and Siang Mithun Farmers Association secretary Matpi Tatabing, while local coordination and arrangements were managed by Tachong Boko.

The programme was jointly organised by ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun, Nagaland and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation under the leadership of its chairman Tadang Tamut.