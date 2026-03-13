ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: Commerce and Industries Minister Nyato Dukam on Thursday informed the Assembly that the government has formulated a new industrial policy aimed at transforming the Northeastern state into an industrial hub, offering a host of incentives to attract private investment and support new and expanding industrial units.

Replying to a written question by BJP MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Dukam said the Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Investment Policy, 2025 provides several incentives, including reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees, capital investment subsidy, capital interest subvention, and power subsidy.

He said the policy also includes incentives under green initiatives, along with SGST reimbursement, VAT exemption, quality certification subsidy, transport subsidy, export incentives, special incentives for underprivileged sections of society, and reimbursement for utilisation of common facilitation centres.

The minister said the policy has been notified to make the state’s industrial framework more liberal, encourage private investment and attract substantial investment into Arunachal.

“The policy is strategically designed to position Arunachal Pradesh as an investor-friendly destination while simultaneously promoting entrepreneurship among residents of the state and encouraging the growth of locally rooted industries such as handlooms and handicrafts, textiles, food processing, tourism and other resource-based sectors,” Dukam said.

He added that outside investors are now being offered long-term land leases of 50 years, extendable by another 49 years.

Responding to another question, the minister said the industries department does not maintain records of the income generated by industrial units, but according to available data, 14,608 youths are currently employed in functional units across the state. (PTI)