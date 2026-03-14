PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) mathematics department celebrated Pre-Pi Day, highlighting the significance of the mathematical constant pi and encouraging a deeper interest in the subject among students.

The event, aimed at promoting curiosity and creativity, featured a competitive pi-writing contest and a mathematics quiz.

In her welcome address, Mathematics HoD Dr Rinchin Drema said that pi is far more than a simple ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. She also highlighted its critical role in engineering, technology, and solving complex scientific problems.

“Celebrating Pi Day reminds us of the beauty and usefulness of mathematics in our daily lives,” Dr Drema said, encouraging students to maintain a spirit of inquiry in the field.

The programme included an educational segment led by mathematics student Ojing Galing, who delivered a presentation on the history of pi, its geometric origins, and fascinating trivia regarding its infinite digits.

A memory contest was also conducted, during which students competed to write the most correct digits of pi from memory.

The celebration concluded with a general mathematics quiz that tested participants’ knowledge of pi and broader mathematical concepts.

Faculty members from the departments of computer science and commerce joined the session to distribute prizes to the winners of the competitions.

Faculty members and students from various departments of the university attended the event.