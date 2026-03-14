RONO HILLS, 13 Mar: The two-day national seminar on the ‘Dynamics of economic development in Northeastern region of India: Present status, emerging issues and future prospects’ concluded at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

The seminar was organised by RGU’s economics departments’ Centre for Development Studies, in collaboration with RGU’s Women Studies and Research Centre.

Addressing the valedictory function, former RGU vice-chancellor Prof Atul Sarma commended the scholars for presenting good quality research papers and apprised the scholars of micro problems, quantifying them and analysing suitably. He suggested to the scholars to “properly conceptualise the research problem, as the quality of research depends on how well a researcher articulates the research problem.”

Prof Sarma also called for understanding the phenomenon and behaviour of data to know the kind of trend: linear and non-linear. “Thereafter, decide the technique to be applied for data analysis and hypothesis testing,” he said, and urged the scholars to “review the existing literature in such a way to identify the research gap and then come out with a research problem to make contribution to the knowledge.”

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak asked the scholars to “carefully observe the phenomenon, as it has a process, and research is also a process which needs identification of the phenomenon to proceed further to come out with quality output.”

Later he gave away certificates to the participants.