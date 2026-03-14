ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested a man from Assam for allegedly cheating a woman by posing as a retailer offering iron rods at unusually low prices in an online fraud case, officials said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Soribuddin Ahmed, was arrested from Kutubpur in Bihpuria in Assam on Thursday by a team from the Papu Hills police station, they said.

Naharlagun SP Nyelam Nega said the woman had paid Rs 90,000 as an advance to a person, who had promised to supply iron rods at a low price but failed to deliver the goods.

Following this, she lodged a police complaint, and the arrest was made, he said.

Urging people to avoid making advance payments to unknown sellers, the SP said cyber fraud should be reported immediately to the national helpline 1930.

Nega also noted that cases of online fraud are on the rise in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), with fraudsters often posing as traders offering cheap deals to lure victims. (PTI)