ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: An awareness programme on ‘Digital Payments Awareness Week 2026’ was organised at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here, in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Itanagar sub-office, on Friday.

The programme aimed to promote financial literacy, and to educate students about the safe use of digital payment systems.

In his address, DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan encouraged the students to gain knowledge about banking processes and digital transactions. He expressed concern that people in Northeast India, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, are increasingly becoming victims of online fraud.

RBI Itanagar Deputy General Manager Ramjatan Kumar Paswan informed that 9-15 March is observed every year as Digital Payments Awareness Week across the country. He emphasised the need for citizens to remain alert against online frauds, advising people not to scan QR codes for receiving payments, avoid sharing OTPs, and be cautious of unrealistic offers.

He also informed the participants that victims of certain online fraud cases may receive compensation up to Rs 25,000 under applicable terms and conditions. Paswan further highlighted career opportunities in the RBI, particularly Grade B officer recruitment for graduates.

The technical session on ‘Digital payments: Dos and don’ts’ was conducted by RBI Itanagar Assistant Manager Sanjeev Desai, who explained different digital payment platforms such as debit and credit cards, ATMs, PoS machines, mobile wallets, UPI, AEPS, and the central bank digital currency. He also spoke on secure digital banking services like NEFT, IMPS, and UPI, which enable fast and convenient 24/7 transactions.

Desai highlighted several types of cyber frauds, including card skimming, phishing links, QR code scams, OTP fraud, and risks associated with public Wi-Fi. The participants were advised never to share sensitive information such as OTPs, PINs, or card details with anyone. He also introduced customer protection mechanisms like the RBI integrated banking ombudsman scheme, the DigiSaathi helpline, and RBI retail direct for investment in government securities.

The session also provided an overview of career opportunities in the RBI. Desai explained that recruitment is mainly conducted through assistant and manager (Grade B) posts, with selection through competitive examinations and interviews.

The programme concluded with an interactive discussion among the participants. (DIPR)