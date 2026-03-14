TAWANG, 13 Mar: A three-day workshop titled ‘Sowa-Rigpa medical heritage and medicinal plants of Arunachal Pradesh’ got underway here on Friday.

It is being organised by Leh (Ladakh)-based National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa (NISR), in collaboration with NGO The Tawang Foundation.

In his inaugural address, Arunachal Pradesh Khadi and Village Industries Board Chairman Maling Gombu reaffirmed his commitment to the preservation and promotion of Sowa-Rigpa in Arunachal and other Northeastern states. He also encouraged participants to explore traditional medical knowledge.

He thanked the NISR for establishing the Sowa-Rigpa Health Care Clinic in the region.

In her address, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo expressed full support of the district administration for the promotion and development of the Sowa-Rigpa system of medicine in the region. She encouraged students and practitioners to engage in further research and deeper study of this traditional medical system in the modern context.

NISR Professor Dr Tsering Thakchoe Drungtso delivered the keynote address. ZPC Leki Gombu also spoke on the occasion. They emphasised the significance of traditional medicine in public health, and highlighted the important role of medicinal plants in the practice of the Sowa-Rigpa system in Tawang and the wider Himalayan region.

The three-day workshop is expected to attract more than 100 participants, including people from Lungla, Tawang, and surrounding villages, besides monks and nuns from various monasteries, students, as well as Sowa-Rigpa practitioners and doctors.

During the technical sessions, experts in Sowa-Rigpa delivered lectures on various aspects of the medical heritage and medicinal plants of Arunachal. (DIPRO)