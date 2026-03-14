ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: A fire broke out in the canteen kitchen of Heema Hospital here on Friday afternoon, reportedly due to an LPG leakage, officials said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm, prompting fire and emergency services personnel to rush to the spot after receiving information about the blaze.

The fire was brought under control on time, preventing any major damage or injuries, officials said.

Itanagar Fire Station Officer-in-Charge, Inspector Koj T Gambo, who was present at the scene, said the hydrant systems of both the hospital and the fire and emergency services were used to douse the flames.

He added that the timely intervention of firefighters and the presence of safety measures at the hospital helped avert a major mishap.

“No casualties were reported in the incident,” the officer said, adding that the situation was quickly brought under control.