ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation (APTUF) and the All Arunachal Pradesh Workers’ Union (AAPWU) in a memorandum to the state government raised serious concern over the delay in payment of monthly wages to labourers and the worker community in the state.

In a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday afternoon, AAPWU secretary-general Tarh Tammans said, “We’re not here for a press conference but to highlight a serious concern. The state government, in the name of financial management, has almost stopped payment of monthly salaries to labourers/workers whose daily lives are sustained only by these wages.”

“It’s beyond imagination that during elections and other occasions, the labourers and workers are given priority, but there’s no logic as to why the state government is doing this without any long-term plan, removing labourers from contingency and casual jobs which are their only source of sustainability for their large families who depend on them,” Tammans said.

Tammans added, “When we say that the Pema Khandu-led government is a welfare government, a double-engine government, and Team Arunachal is running the government, how can we accept such orders where casual and contingency labourers are treated as surplus? We urge the state to revisit such orders issued against labourers and workers, which are unacceptable in the name of humanity and service.”

APTUF secretary-general Kenkar Yomcha stated that “in the name of surplus, the state government has been retrenching innocent casual and contingency labourers/workers without valid reason.

“It’s like they’re included and paid when required, and removed when not. How can this be justified? Why are the works departments playing with the lives and futures of thousands of labourers in the state?” he said.

“According to information, the state government has started retrenching excess workforce, raising questions about who appointed them. The state government should address the economic sustainability and daily wage issues of thousands of workers across the state,” Yomcha said.

“We won’t succumb to any order issued by the planning and investment department to all treasury officers and sub-treasury officers of the state for non-payment of salary/wages to excess labourers/workers. It’s a matter of great concern, and we won’t tolerate it,” Yomcha said.

“The question is, who will feed and employ them? Some have worked for years, and their families depend on their monthly salaries; it’s the government’s responsibility,” he added.

“Instead of paying salaries and allowances to the poor, the state government has appointed dozens of chairmen and vice-chairmen, which is a waste of money. Is this not a case of government money leakage?” Yomcha demanded to know.

“If there’s a financial burden, the state government should take action against the officers concerned. We’ve submitted a memorandum to all concerned, including the chief minister, demanding immediate release of monthly salaries/wages of contingency/casual labourers/workers in the state,” he added.

Yomcha further said, “We have no option but to opt for democratic movement. We appeal to the state government to release the monthly salaries. We’ve approached the government several times to regularise workers who have completed 15, 20, or more years of service to the state and motherland.”

The trade union secretary-general added that they’ll launch a democratic movement if the state government fails to release the monthly salaries of contingency and casual labourers/workers within 12 days.