ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said hydropower remains the most important driver of revenue generation and long-term development of the state, and stressed the need to resolve local and administrative bottlenecks to ensure smooth implementation of projects.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of several hydroelectric projects during a steering committee meeting of the hydropower department with representatives from the Centre, state government and major power companies.

“Chaired the 10th steering committee meeting of the hydropower department with representatives of Centre, state government and representatives from CPSUs – NHPC Ltd, NEEPCO Ltd, THDCIL, and PGCIL, along with IPPs (independent power producers) such as Athena, Greenko Group, Demwe Power, and Navayuga,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

He said the meeting reviewed the progress of hydropower projects at various stages to address issues that may delay implementation.

“The review was conducted to closely monitor projects at various stages and to ensure that local issues, procedural challenges, and administrative bottlenecks are identified and resolved at the earliest, so that implementation proceeds smoothly without unnecessary delays,” Khandu said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the sector, the chief minister said hydropower holds the key to Arunachal’s long-term economic growth.

“Hydropower remains the single-most important driver of revenue and long-term development for Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

“Harnessing our immense river potential will not only contribute to India’s clean energy and energy security, but also generate critical state revenues, create employment, and support infrastructure and economic growth across the state,” Khandu added.

In another post, the chief minister said he also held discussions with the chairmen and managing directors of central public sector undertakings to address land and local issues related to hydropower projects.

“Convened a meeting with the CMDs of CPSUs to discuss land-related and local issues concerning ongoing and upcoming hydroelectric projects,” he said.

“The discussion focused on resolving bottlenecks, ensuring timely clearances, and facilitating smoother project execution,” the chief minister added.

Khandu also said he handed over the local area development fund (LADF) cheques for the Pare hydroelectric project and Panyor Lower hydroelectric project to the respective district administrations for the benefit of the project affected families and local communities.

According to the chief minister, an amount of Rs 23.16 crore for the Pare hydroelectric project, developed by the NEEPCO Ltd, has been handed over to the Papum Pare deputy commissioner covering the period from 2018-19 to 2024-25.

For the 405 mw Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project, Rs 10.25 crore has been released, including Rs 5.43 crore to Keyi Panyor district and Rs 4.82 crore to Papum Pare district.

Khandu also noted that the Panyor Lower project was commissioned before LADF provisions were introduced but the state government decided to extend benefits to affected communities.

“The Panyor Lower project was commissioned long before LADF provisions were introduced. However, as a welfare-oriented government responding to public aspirations, the state government has decided to provide 1 percent LADF from the state’s share of free power for the benefit of project-affected families,” he added. (PTI)