ITANAGAR, 13 Mar: Veena Sikri, founder trustee of the South Asia Women’s Network (SWAN), called on Governor KT Parnaik at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday and held a brief discussion on women’s empowerment and other important issues related to the development and social progress of the state.

Highlighting the importance of inclusive growth, the governor encouraged Sikri to continue promoting gender equality and strengthening women’s participation in leadership and decision-making.

He emphasised the need to expand economic opportunities for women through initiatives such as rural tourism and micro-credit programmes, while advocating a more gender-sensitive and responsible media landscape.

The governor complimented Sikri, who is also a former high commissioner of India to Bangladesh, for her distinguished career in public service and diplomacy, as well as her continued dedication to advancing the cause of women across South Asia.

He also lauded the efforts of the SWAN in fostering regional cooperation and building strong cross-border networks that support women’s empowerment and sustainable development. (Lok Bhavan)