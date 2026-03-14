DIRANG, 13 Mar: A three-day skill development training programme on ‘Scientific management and popularisation of rainbow trout farming’ concluded at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here in West Kameng district on Friday.

The programme, organised in collaboration with Guwahati (Assam)-based Northeast regional centre of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), was aimed at boosting cold-water fisheries and local entrepreneurship.

The programme also aimed to equip local farmers and unemployed youths with the technical expertise required to tap into the district’s immense potential for trout culture. With its pristine, high-altitude running water sources, the district is considered one of the most suitable regions in Arunachal Pradesh for the propagation of cold-water fish species.

Addressing the valedictory function, KVK Head Dr Tasso Tabin said that trout farming is not just an agricultural activity but a lucrative business model that can be seamlessly linked with the state’s growing homestay and ecotourism sectors.

Ashim Kumar Borah from the NFDB Guwahati and KVK fisheries expert Satyendra Kumar provided technical insights. Key topics discussed during the three-day session included site selection and raceway construction, and optimal engineering for trout ponds.

A unique highlight of the training was the focus on ‘fish tourism’. By integrating trout raceways with existing homestay businesses, farmers can offer ‘catch-and-cook’ experience for tourists, significantly increasing their profit margins, compared to traditional market sales.

During the sessions, Borah briefed the participants on various financial assistance schemes available under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. He urged the trainees to adopt scientific methods, rather than traditional practices to ensure higher survival rates and faster growth cycles.

The training concluded with a field visit to a trout farm in Rungjapam village, where the participants received hands-on experience in netting, grading, and water quality testing.