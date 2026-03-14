HAWAI, 13 Mar: A three-day training programme for district and charge level officers on Census 2027 (Phase-I) was conducted here in Anjaw district recently.

The programme was aimed at equipping the officers with the necessary knowledge and skills for effective implementation of the upcoming Census 2027 operations.

The sessions were conducted by Deputy Director of Census Operations Phiralin Passah and senior compiler Suraj Ankur Borah, who provided detailed technical guidance on census procedures, data collection methods, and field-level implementation strategies to ensure accuracy and efficiency during the census process.

The participants actively engaged in discussions and practical sessions focused on house-listing and housing census phase, which form the first stage of the national census exercise. (DIPRO)