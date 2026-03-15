YUPIA, 14 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank-Rural Self Employment Training Institute (APRB-RSETI) conducted a two-day refresher training programme for IIBF certified BC sakhis under ‘Mission One GP, One BC Sakhi’ on 12 and 13 March.

Micro ATMs sponsored by the NABARD, Itanagar were distributed to the qualified BC sakhis by NABARD Itanagar AGM Baraprasad Kumar and APRB-RSETI Director Balaban Deory.

50 BC sakhis from different blocks under the ArSRLM of Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri, West and East Kameng, Keyi Panyor, East Siang, West Siang, Siang, Lower Siang, Leparada, Lower Dibang Valley, Palin, Kra Daadi and Lohit districts participated in the training programme.