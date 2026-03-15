KHONSA, 14 Mar: The Tirap district administration on Saturday organised a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp at Old Tupi village in Longo circle.

Over 1,200 beneficiaries from Old Tupi, New Tupi, Longo, Noksa, Chasa, and Luthong villages availed of various government services during the camp.

Interacting with the beneficiaries and villagers, Tirap DC Techu Aran said that the state government has been organising Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Prashasan Aapke Dwar, and now Seva Aapke Dwar camps in far-flung areas to ensure effective service delivery and dissemination of state and central flagship programmes at the grassroots level.

During the camp, the DC distributed agricultural and horticultural tools to progressive farmers from the participating villages.

While inspecting the departmental stalls, the DC advised the officials to clearly explain schemes’ guidelines and eligibility criteria to the villagers, so that they can effectively avail of government benefits.

HoDs and representatives from various government departments elaborated their departmental schemes and benefits.

Earlier, on 13 March, a similar camp had been organised at Wasathong village. (DIPRO)