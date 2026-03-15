[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 14 Mar: Lobsang Wangchu, a promising fine art student from Arunachal Pradesh, shone at the Association of Indian Universities’ 39th Inter-University National Youth Festival 2025-26, hosted by Satyabhama University under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities in Chennai on Friday.

Wangchu, from Tawang, is a fourth-year bachelor of fine arts (honours in sculpture) student at Royal Global University, Guwahati. He had earlier secured third place at the Northeast Zonal Inter-University Competition, held in February, at Assam Don Bosco University, Sonapur, Guwahati, in February.

“I did not have any hope of winning; I did not even attend the award ceremony. I was surprised to hear my name announced in the second position, where students from various colleges and universities across the country had participated,” he said.

Inspired by his father, he said, “I am thankful to my parents for supporting my hobby, which is now paving the way for my career. I am especially grateful to my father, who helped me achieve this feat at an early age.”

This year, the theme for the national-level clay modelling competition was ‘Love’. Wangchu skillfully portrayed a mother with a child in her embryo, depicting the care and attachment she has for her child despite all pains and sufferings.

Meanwhile, his father, Phun Tsering, said that his son’s dedication and sincerity towards his chosen field are now paying off.

“I wish he achieves even more success in his future endeavours,” he said.

Tsering, a state awardee, is also a popular sculptor, painter, and artist specialising in Buddhist art and architecture. Both father and son had accomplished the sacred task of mummifying a highly learned Buddhist monk, Geshe Lobsang Tsultrim, at a monastery in Leh, Ladakh, in 2023.