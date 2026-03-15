AALO, 14 Mar: The Central Bureau of Communication’s (CBC) field office here in West Siang district organised a special outreach programme to create awareness about Viksit Bharat @2047 at the Government ANM School here on Saturday.

Resource person Kento Ngomder highlighted the key features and vision of Viksit Bharat, covering the four important pillars of a developed India — high living standards, sustainable economic growth, innovation-driven development, and good governance. He stated that the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) can be achieved through active participation and collective efforts of all sections of society, particularly, youths, the poor, women, and farmers.

DMO Dr Linya Lollen stressed the importance of education, health, and economic development as the foundation for building a strong and developed India. He encouraged the students and participants to contribute actively towards the national goal of Viksit Bharat.

A theme-based quiz competition was conducted.

The programme witnessed participation of students, teachers, and local residents.