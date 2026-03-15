DULIAJAN, 14 Mar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the capacity augmentation project of the Numaligarh-Siliguri product pipeline (NSPL) of Oil India Limited (OIL) during a public meeting held in Guwahati on Friday.

The 654-km long, 406 mm (16-inch) diameter cross-country multi-product pipeline was originally designed and operated for a capacity of 1.72 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA). The pipeline has now been upgraded to 5.5 MMTPA to support the expansion of the Numaligarh refinery from 3.0 MMTPA to 9.0 MMTPA under the central government’s Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the Northeast.

According to a release issued by OIL, the augmentation has been completed within approximately Rs 750 crore against the approved cost of Rs 860 crore, achieving substantial savings while optimising the utilisation of existing assets.

During the execution phase, the project generated significant employment, with around 4.1-million-man hours over a period exceeding three years across Assam and West Bengal.

The project represents a major milestone in strengthening petroleum product transportation infrastructure in the Northeastern region and enhancing India’s energy security, the release said.