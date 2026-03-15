PALIN, 14 Mar: A combined training programme for census functionaries of Kurung Kumey and Kra Daadi districts was held at the panchayat hall here in Kra Daadi district on Saturday.

The training, organised as part of the first phase of the house-listing and housing census operations, brought together functionaries spanning all levels of the census hierarchy, from the principal census officer and district census officers to subdivisional census officers, charge census officers, technical assistants, and regular assistants from both districts.

The first phase of house-listing and housing census is scheduled to commence on 16 April and will continue through September 2026, after which the second phase of population enumeration will begin in September and extend through February 2027.

The training was conducted by master trainers from the directorate of census operations, Shillong, who travelled to the districts to deliver high-quality, in-depth training sessions to all participants.

A key highlight of the training was a hands-on session covering the digital tools and platforms to be used during the census, including the census monitoring and management system portal, the house-listing operations app, and the digital household census block online portal. All participants were given practical exposure to these platforms, ensuring familiarity and confidence in their use during actual field operations.

Feedback sessions were also held, with charge officers and technical assistants sharing their observations and suggestions, reflecting the participatory and inclusive approach of the training programme. (DIPRO)