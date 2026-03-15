ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), led by its president Likha Tech, and secretary-general Leena Taggu, along with four executive members, attended a two-day conference of the North Eastern States Government Employees Federation and Teachers United Forum (NESGETUF), held in Aizawl, Mizoram on 12 and 13 March.

The conference witnessed the participation of various state government employees’ associations and federations from across the Northeastern region.

Among the attendees were Mizoram Rural Development Minister Lalyomamiva, All India State Government Employees Federation (AISGEF) president Subash Lamba and its general secretary A Sreekumar.

During the conference, Tech urged the governments of all the Northeastern states to scrap the new pension system (NPS) and restore the old pension scheme (OPS) in the greater interest of the employees of the region. He stated that the present NPS is an “anti-employee policy, as it fails to provide adequate economic and social security to employees who dedicate 30-40 years of their productive life in government service.”

He emphasised that, in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution, every employee deserves the assurance of pension and the right to live a dignified and secure life after retirement.

He further urged the Government of India to implement the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in its true spirit by incorporating special provisions for the employees of the Northeastern states. He also proposed that the Northeastern region be considered for special economic zone status, taking into account the region’s difficult terrain, challenging topography, and unique geographical conditions.

Tech further stressed that the people of the Northeast are peace-loving, hardworking, patriotic, and farsighted, with a strong vision for the development of the region and the nation. He stated that “these qualities should be recognised as an opportunity for national growth, particularly in line with the Act East policy of the Government of India.”

Expressing deep concern over the frequent incidents of racial discrimination and racist slurs faced by people from the Northeastern region in mainland India, he called for collective action to address and eliminate such practices. He said that government employees are not merely ordinary citizens but responsible members of society who carry both rights and responsibilities towards nation-building.

“Therefore, it is essential to raise a collective voice against racism and discrimination,” Tech said.

He further stated that a nation where citizens are divided on the basis of origin, region, colour, creed, or culture cannot truly achieve unity and harmony. Ensuring respect, equality, and dignity for every citizen is fundamental for strengthening the unity and integrity of the country, he said.

The forum unanimously resolved that all eight Northeastern states will submit a joint representation to the chairman of the 8th Central Pay Commission in response to the public notice issued by the director, 8th CPC, on or before 30 April, and that employees of all Northeastern states will participate in the proposed rally on 12 December at Ramlila Maidan, New Delhi, demanding the timely implementation of the 8th Central Pay Commission, to be led by the AISGEF. The forum also sought immediate regularisation of all contractual employees serving under the governments of all Northeastern states.